Navasota Police Chief reassigned

The City of Navasota issued a press release Friday, Apr. 8, stating Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt is being relieved of his Police Chief duties effective Monday, Apr. 11 and Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize will be sworn-in as interim chief.

In March, Myatt informed Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks he was seeking employment elsewhere. Weeks said Myatt, who also serves as Navasota Assistant City Manager, is being relieved of his police chief duties and will fulfill designated duties as the full-time Assistant City Manager until his departure.

The press release states the move is being made to provide for a smooth transition and allow the City of Navasota to begin searching for the next Chief of Police. The position will be posted nationwide for Myatt’s replacement.

