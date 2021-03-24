Navasota Police investigating shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, March 17, at approximately 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lewell and Monvil Street in Navasota.

According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, officers received reports of two gunshots being fired. Myatt stated an individual fired two rounds at a vehicle with two occupants. Neither of the occupants were struck by the rounds.

The shooting is still under an active investigation and a suspect in the shooting has been identified.

The Examiner will update this story once more information is released by Navasota Police Department.