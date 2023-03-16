Navasota Police investigating Wednesday shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting at Wave Express.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Washington Avenue to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Witness statements and video footage confirmed two groups of people were at the business and exchanged words. As one group was leaving, they fired multiple shots at the other group.

Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said no one was injured, but evidence of the shooting was located.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410 or provide an anonymous tip to Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

Crimes Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.