Navasota Police searching for murder suspect

A murder warrant has been issued for Leon Burrell Jr., 37, from Navasota, who is suspected in the murder of Clifton Love, 45, of Navasota Wednesday, July 14, at Laredo Heights Apartments in Navasota.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated Burrell fled the scene in a beige-colored Buick sedan. That vehicle was recovered and seized in Navasota, but the search for Burrell continues. Myatt said it is possible he may still be in Navasota, or may have fled to College Station or Bryan.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., Wednesday, a 911 call was received stating there was a gunshot victim at the 500 block of Laredo Street in Navasota. When officers arrived, they learned Love suffered a severe gunshot wound and air-medics were dispatched. Love was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. At approximately 4:15 a.m., Thursday, July 15, Love succumbed to his injury.

Myatt stated a female victim appeared to be physically assaulted, but the details of her assault are still under investigation. She was transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Navasota Investigators are requesting a search warrant for the Buick driven by Burrell.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Leon Burrell Jr., or have information related to the shooting, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000 or www.p3tips.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

You may also contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.