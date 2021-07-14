Navasota Police searching for shooting suspect

Navasota Police are actively searching for a suspect responsible for a shooting that occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the parking lot at the Laredo Heights Apartments Wednesday, July 14.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated a male victim was shot and air-lifted to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. His condition is unknown. A female victim was assaulted in the incident and transported to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

Myatt stated officers have identified the person of interest as Leon Burrell Jr. He was last seen in a beige colored Buick sedan. He is believed to be in Navasota, College Station or Bryan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.