Navasota Public Library planning busy March

Navasota Public Library, 1411 East Washington Avenue, is planning a month worth of festivities in March including a fun-filled week of Spring Break activities.

The busy calendar of Spring Break activities begins Monday, March 15, with Books Made into Movie Marathons Day. There will be three movie favorites shown at the library beginning at 1 p.m. with Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. How to Train Your Dragon shows at 3 p.m. and Mr. Popper’s Penguins begins at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16 is Outside Play Day. From 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. try out the library obstacle course, blow bubbles and show off your hula hooping skills.

Midweek fun continues with the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, March. 17. The all-day event features a St. Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt. Try to find one of the hidden golden coins to win a special prize.

Gather your family and friends and bring them to the library for Game Day Thursday, March 18. Faceoff against your family and friends playing your favorite board game.

Spring Break activities conclude with Lego Day Friday, March 19. Enjoy watching The Lego Movie at 10 a.m. and The Lego Movie 2 at 2 p.m. Show off your Lego building skills while watching the Lego movie marathon.

Full March calendar

March 3 — Relaxing Stretch Yoga — 10 a.m. March 6 — Celebrating Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota. March 8 — International Women’s Day featuring Dr. Alice Pendleton at 5:30 p.m. March 13 — Farmers’ Market at the library parking lot from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. March 15 — Fun with Percussion and Music at 5:30 p.m. March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day. March 22 Family Movie Night at 5:30 p.m. March 24 — Creative Paper Quilling at 10 a.m.

To find out more about Navasota Public Library call 936-825-6744, visit their website, navasotatx.gov or follow them on Facebook.