Navasota seeking applications for boards, commissions and committees July 02, 2025 - 10:02 Posted in: News If you are interested in getting involved and contributing to the future of Navasota, consider applying to serve on one of the city’s volunteer boards, commissions and committees. By joining a city board, you can make a difference by having a say in how Navasota grows and operates. The various boards,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!