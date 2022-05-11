Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
RITA ZARAGOZA
Navasota softball’s historic season ends

Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra: Navasota Lady Rattler sophomore second baseman Callan Katkosi secures a catch in game one of the 4A Area Round against the Liberty Lady Panthers. Navasota lost the game 16-1.
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra: Lady Rattler junior pitcher and third baseman Haile Garcia pitched in relief during Navasota’s area round matchup against the Liberty Lady Panthers. Liberty ended Navasota’s historic season with a 2-0 series win at Grand Oaks High School.

SPRING – Navasota Lady Rattler’s historic softball season ended against the defending 4A State Champion Liberty Lady Panthers Saturday, May 7, at Grand Oaks High School.

Navasota, who a week earlier made history by winning a Bi-District championship, were swept by the Lady Panthers in a best-of-three series. Liberty outscored the Lady Rattlers 32- 1 and outhit Navasota 35-4.

In game one, seniors Mia Nunez and Trinity Loukanis each collected a hit. Loukanis’ hit was an RBI double. Loukanis and Mallory Busa collected hits for the Lady Rattlers in game two.

Navasota’s season ends having finished second in District 24-4A, their highest finish in school history and earning the programs first playoff victory. The Lady Rattlers graduate five seniors, including two that committed to play softball collegiately. Loukanis will play at the University of Houston and Nunez will play for Prairie View University. Other seniors graduating include Bella Dobijanski, Jenn Strode and Lexi Nobles.

