Navasota softball’s historic season ends

SPRING – Navasota Lady Rattler’s historic softball season ended against the defending 4A State Champion Liberty Lady Panthers Saturday, May 7, at Grand Oaks High School.

Navasota, who a week earlier made history by winning a Bi-District championship, were swept by the Lady Panthers in a best-of-three series. Liberty outscored the Lady Rattlers 32- 1 and outhit Navasota 35-4.

In game one, seniors Mia Nunez and Trinity Loukanis each collected a hit. Loukanis’ hit was an RBI double. Loukanis and Mallory Busa collected hits for the Lady Rattlers in game two.

Navasota’s season ends having finished second in District 24-4A, their highest finish in school history and earning the programs first playoff victory. The Lady Rattlers graduate five seniors, including two that committed to play softball collegiately. Loukanis will play at the University of Houston and Nunez will play for Prairie View University. Other seniors graduating include Bella Dobijanski, Jenn Strode and Lexi Nobles.