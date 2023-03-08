Navasota students advance to State

Navasota High School photography and audio-visual students competed in the District 7 Skills USA Contest Feb. 18.

Two photography students, Daisy Castaneda and Yaritza Gutierrez, placed second and third respectively at the onsite contest and will compete for a chance to advance to nationals at the State Contest.

There are 14 photos, seven films, and two Ad Design projects advancing to the state job exhibit in Corpus Christi in March.

Students joining Castaneda and Gutierrez at State include in photography: Portrait - Estrella Amaya, Noah Silcox, Lizbeth Gamino, Ammy Ramirez, Elisabeth Cortez, Jocelyn Vazquez. General - Whitney Foster; Commercial - Danelle Torres, Madison Glaze, Lisset Medina, Yaritza Gutierrez, Daisy Castaneda, Abbie Ybarra, Morgan Thompson.

Film Submissions include: Melany Bustos, Selena Cosino, Lisset Medina

Lizeth Corona, Anqi Xue, Yartiza Gutierrez, Grace Mendez, Eric Melo, Skyla Ray, Matthew Armatys, Ramon Arrendondo, Alaeshia Rush and Mahayla Ybarra. Ad Design Submissions -

Avery Seale, Andrea Hernandez.