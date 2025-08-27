Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
THOMAS MICHAEL SMITH 1943 – 2025
Next article
Spay/neuter, the cat’s meow for feral cat problem!

Navasota students recognized for college assessments

August 27, 2025 - 06:25
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

Multiple Navasota High School students earned academic honors from the National Recognition Program for their strong performance on College Board assessments and hard work in high school. Awards include from left: Jake Harper, School Recognition Award; Nancy Villegas, School and First Generation Recognition Award. Julissa Anguiano, School and First Generation ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025