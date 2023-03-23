Navasota teacher under FBI investigation

A Navasota High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning and immediately placed on administrative leave.

Navasota ISD Superintendent, Dr. Stu Musick stated the district was notified by local law enforcement of the investigation of one of its employees. Musick said the employee, who did not show up for work Thursday, was “immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation by law enforcement.”

Through research, The Examiner learned Daniel Jonathan Byrd, 29, of College Station, a science teacher at Navasota High School, was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Details of the investigation have not been released.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take all allegations of misconduct very seriously,” stated Musick. “We cannot provide any details at this time as the investigation is ongoing, but we want to assure our community that we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to determine the facts of this matter.”

Musick said Navasota ISD has “no reason to believe that any students or other staff members have been involved and that this may be an investigation into personal matters. However, we will continue to cooperate fully with authorities throughout further investigation.”

More details will be released as they are available.