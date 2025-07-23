Navasota Theatre Alliance celebrates 40 years

Fans, guests, members, directors and city officials enjoyed an evening of Gala-Galore Proportions at Sunny Furman Theater, as Navasota Theatre Alliance celebrated its 40th birthday and the start of the 2025–26 season, “FORTY FABULOUS YEARS of Drama, Dreams, and Applause.” Beginning in 1985 for Navasota’s citywide celebration of “Nostalgia Days,” a ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!