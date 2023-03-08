Navasota woman killed on TX-105

A Wednesday afternoon accident claimed the life a 50-year-old Navasota woman.

Texas Department Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated at approximately 1:20 p.m., a 2011 Freightliner 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on Texas 105. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on FM 159 ran the stop sign and struck the rear of the trailer in tow by the Freightliner.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kimberly Fridel, was pronounced deceased by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

Texas 105 reopened at 7:25 p.m.