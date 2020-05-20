Neglected dog leads to arrests

Reports of a stolen dog led to the arrest of the canine’s owner and another male Tuesday, May 12.

According to Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize, at approximately 12 p.m., Euette Lowery, age 44, from Navasota contacted Navasota Police Department to report that his dog had been stolen. Officers located the dog running loose in the neighborhood.

Navasota Animal Control officers responded and checked on the dog’s health. According to Mize the dog showed evidence of animal cruelty. “The living conditions were in violation of state law,” said Mize. Because the health of the dog was bad and medical treatment was required, officers seized the dog and took it to a local veterinarian for treatment.

“Lowery confessed the dog belonged to him and that he doesn’t frequent the residence,” stated Mize. Lowery was taken into custody for animal cruelty, a state jail felony.

During the investigation officers attempted to contact a male on the porch of the residence where Lowery keeps the dog but he fled inside the residence. “The front door was left open and officers observed narcotic paraphernalia in plain sight,” explained Mize. Investigators obtained a search warrant and entered the home.

The male subject was found hiding behind a couch and officers recovered a bag of methamphetamine near him. The search uncovered paraphernalia consistent with narcotic distribution and more methamphetamine.

The male identified himself as Kevin, but through fingerprinting the subject was later determined to be Calvin Harris, age 49, from Navasota.

Harris was arrested for delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance (penalty group 1, 4-200 grams) a second-degree felony and failure to identify a fugitive which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Harris also had an outstanding Texas Department of Criminal Justice blue warrant.

Lowery and Harris were booked into the Grimes County Jail.