New cameras capture NISD burglary suspects

At the Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, June 18, the schoolboard was provided with details of a break-in at the John C. Webb Elementary School campus on Neal Street in Navasota.

Navasota Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez stated the break-in occurred the weekend of June 5-6. Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick and John C. Webb Elementary Principal Emily Nichols notified Navasota Police Department of the break-in Monday morning, June 7.

Gonzalez credits the new camera system, installed by NISD Director of Technology Frank Perez Jr., for the quick identification of the culprits. “Thanks to the security cameras Mr. Perez installed, we could get a clear picture of the culprits,” explained Gonzalez. “We were able to identify all five of those individuals.”

Gonzalez said Perez quickly reviewed surveillance video, and with the help of Navasota High School and Navasota Junior High School principals, were able to identify all five individuals and submit all the information to Navasota Police Department by 10 a.m. – with some of the suspects detained the same day. Gonzalez said all five are NISD students.

According to Gonzalez the suspects are believed to have entered the building by using a screwdriver, chisel or similar tool to open a maintenance door that leads to mechanical rooms. Once inside the suspects vandalized the building causing extensive damage and ate a bunch of snacks. Not much was taken, but Gonzalez stated a laptop and Chromebook may have been among the items taken.

In an email to The Examiner from Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, he stated the burglary at Webb is still under investigation.

Operations

Prior to summer school beginning, the operations department removed all mask mandated signs throughout the district. Governor Greg Abbott issued an order stating all public schools can no longer require masks be worn on their campuses beginning June 5.

Child Nutrition

Gonzalez gave a report on the Child Nutrition Department announcing the retirement of Peggy Nobles effective June 17. “Peggy has been with the department 26 years,” said Gonzalez. “She will be missed, and we wish her the best in her retirement.”

Gonzalez also mentioned NISD’s Child Nutrition Summer Feeding Program is ongoing. He also stated there is an ongoing evening feeding program that he will provide analysis of at the July board meeting.

The Summer Feeding Program is available at John C. Webb Elementary School and Navasota Junior High School. Breakfast is served from 7-8 a.m. at Webb, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast at the junior high is 7:30-8:30 a.m. the same days. Lunch is available 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at both locations. All food will be for dine-in only. No curbside pickup is available.

For more information visit http://www.school nutritionandfitness.com/index.php?sid=0709102345 360461 or navasotaisd.org.