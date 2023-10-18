New wheels for Sheriff’s Office

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office will be able to serve citizens better with the combined donation of a golf court completely outfitted with lights, sirens and law enforcement decals. The need arose when multiple vehicles were broken into at an Anderson-Shiro home football game. Sheriff Don Sowell reached out to Charlie Diggs with Charlie Diggs & Promotions and within 10 minutes Diggs had enough backers to have the golf cart donated. Premium Kart Co. in College Station donated the cart, Bull Printing Wrap and Graphics donated the signs and decals and Buster Barsh with Barsh Auto Service in Montgomery and Charlie Diggs Entertainment & Promotions donated the lights and emergency lighting. Pictured left to right: Anthony Strange (Premium Kart Co.), Reserve Deputy Leon Scardino, Lt. Annie Chumley, Sheriff Don Sowell, Deputy Bryan DuBose, Charlie Diggs and Chief Deputy Martha Smith.