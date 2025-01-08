Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
New year, new faces for county government

January 08, 2025 - 06:33
Grimes County Commissioners Court welcomed two new faces to the Jan. 2, 2025, Regular Meeting. Megan Moody Barcak took her seat as Grimes County Attorney and Michael Raska as Pct. 3 Commissioner. The court addressed a dozen items, tabling some for future discussion.   Funeral home rotation reinstated Commissioners approved Pct. 3 Justice ...

