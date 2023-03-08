NFD extinguishes vehicle fire

Navasota Fire Department responded to a burning vehicle at 7 Eleven Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 28, Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski said Engine 85 responded to the fire at 1701 East Washington Avenue in Navasota. A 2015 Dodge Ram Truck parked in the east parking lot near the store, had heavy fire under the hood and entering the cab of the truck.

Katkoski said the fire was extinguished within 5 minutes. The building never caught fire, but he said there appeared to be heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.