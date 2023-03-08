Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
County approves high-tech fuel system
Next article
A Bash to remember! 11th Annual Texas Birthday Bash
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 3 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
Read so far

NFD extinguishes vehicle fire

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
March 08, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Ana Cosino Navasota Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire at 7 Eleven Feb. 28.

Navasota Fire Department responded to a burning vehicle at 7 Eleven Tuesday afternoon.

 

Around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 28, Navasota Fire Chief Jason Katkoski said Engine 85 responded to the fire at 1701 East Washington Avenue in Navasota. A 2015 Dodge Ram Truck parked in the east parking lot near the store, had heavy fire under the hood and entering the cab of the truck.

 

Katkoski said the fire was extinguished within 5 minutes. The building never caught fire, but he said there appeared to be heat and smoke damage.

 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023