NHS student earns distinguished honors

A Navasota High School student has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Viktoria Bravo, daughter of Heather Garcia, has been recognized as the recipient of the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

“We’re thrilled that one of our students has earned this recognition. We are very proud of Viktoria for her achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said Kimberly Finke, Lead Counselor at Navasota High School. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during the admissions process.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latino, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students will be invited to apply during their junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of our students through the College Board National Recognition Programs,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”