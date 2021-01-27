Nighttime lane closures on Hwy. 105 West

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor began setting up nighttime lane closures on Texas State Highway 105 West over the Brazos River. For the next two weeks, motorist will encounter lane closures on SH 105. Traffic will be managed by a flagger and pilot car operation to guide vehicles through the work zone. This work is for the lead abatement on the Brazos River bridge ahead of its future demolition.

The work is being performed by Lynx Contractors, Inc. for the $33.4-million SH 105 bridge project. Traffic is planned to be shifted onto the new roadbed at the end of February. There will be several months of work after that to complete the tie-ins and demolish the old bridges.

For more information, contact Bobby.Colwell@txdot.gov or 979-778-9764.