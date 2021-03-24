NISD applying for missed day waiver

Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees met Monday, March 22, and took a small step toward lifting the face covering mandate that is currently in place.

Currently the board agreed it is in the best interest of NISD to keep the face covering mandate in place citing the effectiveness that it has in the eyes of the Texas Department of State Health Services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Derek Bowman, Director of Personnel and Administrative Services at NISD, said the first question he receives when talking to DSHS about contact tracing due to a COVID-19 confirmed case is whether or not the student or staff member was wearing a mask. If the student was wearing a mask, then Bowman said DSHS doesn’t consider other students that were near the student to be considered direct or close contact, which allows those students to remain in school.

With new COVID-19 information being released constantly, the board agreed to assess the face covering mandate monthly.

Masks optional for spectators

Following the recommendation of NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick, the board relaxed the face covering guidelines for athletic sporting events. Once the correct wording was decided upon, the board unanimously voted to “make face coverings optional for spectators attending University Interscholastic League sanctioned sporting events at Navasota ISD that are held outdoors.” Musick stated there is plenty of room at the outdoor facilities to allow for social distancing.

The board action only pertains to spectators. All players and coaches must continue to wear face coverings to minimize the risk of exposure and reduce the risk of having to suspend or forfeit their season due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Winter Storm make-up days

Musick said the district delayed the start of school by a week, originally planned for Aug. 24, 2020. The additional week allowed staff to prepare for remote learning adjustments that had to be offered at the beginning of the year. “That means we lost five days of school,” explained Musick. “That put us at a point where we did not have any additional minutes to bank.”

Navasota ISD had to cancel classes in January due to snow and ice that impacted the area creating unsafe road conditions. Musick stated that bad weather day has to be made up and the first available date is Friday, April 16. The board unanimously approved the day.

A second winter storm hit Grimes County in February and forced NISD to close campuses for four days. Because it was a statewide event, Musick said TEA has allowed a missed day waiver to be applied for from the school districts. Before the waiver can be applied for, it requires board approval and then documentation has to be uploaded and filed as part of the TEA process.

Musick said if the district elects to extend the school year beyond Memorial Day (May 31) and into June that it would affect attendance substantially. The board unanimously agreed that it was not beneficial to make up the four days and file for the waiver.

Election canceled

Navasota ISD was able to cancel its May election for Positions 6 and 7, which are three-year terms. Board members Greg Mock and Jennifer Ramirez will run unopposed.

The next NISD board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 19.