NISD Board approves survey service

A new engagement service from ThoughtExchange was approved by the Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees during a special meeting Nov. 27.

According to ThoughtExchange, they are a platform built for a new way to survey. They offer multiple engagement methods, collect both qualitative and quantitative data, and leverage instant AI-powered analysis with ThoughtExchange — to help solve most important problems of the customer.

“We have used different tools that are surveys and different information gathering tools in the past that have been fairly expensive,” said Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick.

Musick described ThoughtExchange, “This one is a really good tool — a lot more robust. I have never used it other than being a participant in their surveys and exchanges. I’ve used it at meetings and conferences.”

Purchasing a 3-year subscription saves the district $18,000 to $20,000 said Musick. “I wanted to look at a 3-year subscription because I think over the next few years there will be a lot of use for it.” Musick said it can be used in a normal use such as calendar planning, gathering stakeholder feedback, community feedback and district feedback without people having to show up to a meeting.

Musick said the contract is paid upfront and is $24,000 for the first year, $26,000 the second and $28,000 the third year.

ThoughtExchange offers multiple methods for gathering quantitative and qualitative data.

• Exchanges — Qualitative interactive conversations and participant-prioritized data.

• Surveys — Advanced quantitative and qualitative survey capabilities.

• Interviews — Private, one-on-one digital interviews at scale.

Find out more about the service at https://thoughtexchange.com.

The board unanimously approved the contract with ThoughtExchange. Board member, Amy Jarvis, was absent from the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

