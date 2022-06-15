NISD Board considers abolishing LOHE

Recent legislation approved by Texas voters has Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees revisiting the Local Optional Homestead Exemption (LOHE) that has been in place 30 years.

The LOHE is on the agenda for the NISD June 20, board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. in the NISD boardroom, 705 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Navasota ISD released a video Tuesday, June 14, with Superintendent, Dr. Stu Musick sharing the reasoning for possible consideration of abolishing the LOHE that began in 1992.

Currently NISD offers 20% LOHE to taxpayers in the district. According to Musick, NISD is the only district within Grimes County and across neighboring districts still offering the exemption. Most districts that offered LOHE in the past abolished the exemption.

Proposition 2 increased the homestead exemption for school property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

According to the information in the video, the potential ramifications from a higher homestead exemption could result, at minimum, in teachers and staff receiving only minimal or possibly no pay increases. At worst it could result in budget cuts that may force the district to make tough staffing decisions.

The district must vote on the LOHE by July 1. For more information view the full video, https://screencast-o-matic.com/watch/c312n9V3zN1.