NISD Board gives student recognition

It was a time of recognition at the May 16 meeting of the Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The meeting began at the newly renovated Brosig Performing Arts Center with hundreds of Navasota Junior High and High School students and parents attending. One-by-one students were recognized for various achievements including athletics, welding, performing arts, and everything in-between.

Students were presented with Navasota ISD pins in recognition of their achievements that for many included competing in competitions at the State level and one NHS photography student, Ashely Bautista that won at State and will compete nationally in Atlanta, Georgia in June.

School board swear-in

Three NISD Board of Trustee positions were unopposed in 2022 allowing NISD to cancel their May election.

The first order of business during the regularly scheduled board meeting was the swearing-in of the three board members to another term. Board members sworn-in included Paul Malek, Position No. 1; Valerie Jefferson Position No. 2 and Trisha Harris, Position No. 3.

Following the swearins was the reorganization of officers. Greg Mock was elected president, Jennifer Ramirez – vice president and Amy Jarvis – secretary.

Health Point

An agreement between HealthPoint and NISD for school-based clinics was tabled until reviewed by NISD’s lawyer.

The agreement between HealthPoint and NISD would allow for a medical clinic on one of the school campuses to treat NISD students and staff. Currently HealthPoint has a clinic at Caldwell ISD.

Patients visiting the clinic do not have to be HealthPoint members. All types of insurance will be accepted. The clinic provides a nurse practitioner on campus five-days a week to diagnose and treat patients. Telehealth doctor visits are also available. The clinic is able to test for many illnesses including the flu, COVID-19, strep throat etc. Prescriptions can also be called in to a pharmacy.

Students seeking treatment will need parent or guardian approval. A spokesperson for Health-Point stated the clinic is a great service to school districts that can help patients be seen quickly and could potentially increase school attendance.

If approved, NISD will need to provide HealthPoint with a minimum of a 10x10 room with counterspace, running water with a sink, internet, a phone line and accessible restroom.

The Board of Trustees anticipates revisiting the agreement at the June school board meeting. The concern is ensuring the current NISD board doesn’t bind a future board to a contract or agreement.

Other action

• Approved land transfer of 1.285 acres to the City of Navasota for skate park expansion. City of Navasota paid for surveying fees and will be responsible for salvaging or replacing the chain link fence separating the skate park from Brule Field.

• Approved an 8% CPI wage increase for Gold Star Transit for transportation services. The rate increase will raise the starting salary for bus drivers from $17.50 to $18.60 per hour.

• Approved 2022-2023 agreement with Kickstart to continue providing martial instruction to NISD students.

• Approved Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) memorandum for 2022-2023 school year.

• Approved RFP awarded to Dr. Andrea Ogonsky, Educational Consultant (under $50,000) and Ms. Noel Gray, Educational Consultant (over $50,000).

• Approved cumulative purchases exceeding $50,000 BSN, a sports equipment provider and R&R Services, who provide HVAC services to the district.

• Delegated Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick temporary authority to hire certified and non-certified contractual employees for the 2022-2023 school year. NISD Director of Personnel and Administration, Derek Bowman, stated the delegation will allow contracts to be approved immediately which will ease the hiring process over the summer.

Approved resignations

Jessica Levy- Instructional Aide- High Point; Catherine De Leon- Reading Intervention- NJH; James Lebeck- English- NJH; Kevin Murillo- History/Coach- NJH; Lindsay Ohnoutka- Pre-K- High Point; Valerie Eason- 1st grade- Webb; Raquel Thomas- Instructional Aide- High Point; Rachel Zaragoza- 5th Grade- High Point; Amber Collins- SPED Teacher- Webb; Matthew Collins- SPED Teacher- Webb; Danielle Molik- Reading Intervention / Coach NJH.

Retirements

Jeff Neblett- Director of Maintenance; Kelli Lara- Interventionist- High Point; Ruby Wheatfall- Cafeteria- Child Nutrition.

New Hires

Rachel Peterson- Coordinator of RLA/SS; Brittany Young- History- NJH; Diana Hernandez- ARD Facilitator- Grimes County Co-Op; Suzanne Cantu- ARD Facilitator- Grimes County Co-Op;

Kasey Williams- Clerk- Grimes County Co-Op; Kathleen McHugh- Occupational Therapist- Grimes County Co-Op; LaJonya Lott-Nelson- Life Skills- NHS; Brian Lopez- Spanish/Soccer Coach- NHS; Latishia Center- English- NJH; Jessie Mercer- Cosmetology- NHS; Lee Essman- Science Teacher/ Coach- NHS; Stacey Compton- Reading Intervention/Coach- NJH.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.