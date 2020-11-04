Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NISD Education banquet canceled

Special To The Examiner
The Navasota ISD Education Foundation made the decision to cancel their annual fundraising banquet this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

However, The Foundation remains committed to awarding Teacher Grants, Campus Wide Grants, and Mini Grants and will continue to do so despite the cancellation of the annual fundraising banquet.

Currently Navasota ISD Education Foundation is accepting donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. These donations will help fund grants that will enrich the learning experience of Navasota ISD students. If you would like to make a donation, please mail your donation to Navasota ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 511, Navasota, TX. 77868.

