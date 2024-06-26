Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NISD proposes changes to class rank

June 26, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Navasota graduates may see a change to the academic achievement class rankings. The school board heard the first reading of the proposed changes at the June 17 board meeting. The proposed revisions affect the title of valedictorian and salutatorian in case of a tie. Currently when there is a tie in ...

