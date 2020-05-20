NISD releases 2020 graduation guidelines

Potential guidelines for the 2020 Navasota High School Graduation at Rattler Stadium were released at the monthly NISD Board meeting Monday, May 18.

Navasota High School Principal Kristi Ramsey announced plans to divide graduation into four sessions to stay in compliance with Texas Education Agency guidelines for hosting outdoor graduations. Ramsey said the sessions will be divided according to the graduates last name. Friday July 24, at 10 a.m. will include graduates with last names beginning with A-G. Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. will be for graduates H-N.

There will be two sessions Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. for last names beginning with O-R. the 8 p.m. session will be for the remaining graduates with last names beginning with S-Z.

Ramsey stated a survey was conducted among the students to see whether students preferred having an in-person graduation or an alternative style virtual graduation and the majority prefer an in-person ceremony.

Ramsey said the school is also exploring adding another graduation for students who have enlisted in the military. Currently Ramsey said five students have enlisted in the military and three will leave for boot camp prior to the July 24-25 graduation date.

Graduation Guidelines (as mandated by TEA and the State of Texas)

• Schools must cap the total number of participants (including students, family and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.

• Graduates are limited to two groups of five guests per household (10 guests maximum). Graduates will receive 10 tickets that must be presented upon entering the gate. Guests will be seated in household groups of no more than five and seating will be assigned by household groups in the stadium.

• Prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members must be screened (via a health questionnaire) by school district employees for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19.

• Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19, if exposure to the active confirmed case occurred within the last 14 days. • Health question

• Health questionnaires will be collected by school staff upon entering the stadium. Those found with any of these signs or symptoms must be excluded from the activity.

• Participants and guests may wear face masks, but they are not required.

• No rehearsals will be permitted.

• There must be 6 feet or more spacing between all participants, except members of the same household may be allowed to sit together in the audience. Guests must always be at least 6 feet away from any other family groups, before, during and after the ceremony while on school grounds.

• Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and at the restrooms.

• School employees, law enforcement, and first responders will all be stationed appropriately to support the ceremony, to ensure compliance with all requirements, and to limit congregation.

• At the conclusion of the ceremony, students and family members are asked to exit the stadium and refrain from congregating in the parking lot.

For the complete list of graduation guidelines visit the Navasota ISD website, www.navasotaisd.org.

Board Reorganization

The NISD Board of Trustees reorganized their officers. According to Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick the board is not mandated to reorganize the positions however the board operating procedures state annually after an election, which for NISD is in May. “The board evaluates and looks at organization of the board as well as organizations of the officers on an annual basis in May,” explained Musick.

Musick said the president can serve for two terms which equates to two one-year terms. Jennifer Ramirez served two years as president. Tim Harris was nominated to take over as president by Greg Mock and the vote passed 7-0. Trisha Harris was nominated to take over as Vice President by Amy Jarvis. She was also approved 7-0. Jarvis was nominated to resume her role as secretary by Valerie Jefferson. The vote was again unanimous, 7-0.

New JH assistant principal

NISD board members approved the resignation of Jennifer Short, who served as an assistant principal at Navasota Junior High School.

The board also approved the recommendation of a hiring committee to name Lauren Musick as an assistant principal at Navasota Junior High School. Lauren is the wife of NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick.

“I would like to point out the school board discussed this in closed session in the absence of Superintendent Dr. Musick.,” said board member Paul Malek.

Lauren previously taught fifth grade at John C. Webb Elementary.

COVID-19 Premium Pay Resolution

The board approved a resolution for “Premium Pay Workers” during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Musick, Premium Pay Employees include non-contract employees who are paraprofessionals or at-will employees. An example of some of those employees include child nutrition workers and maintenance workers.

Those employees who are still showing up and working whether on campus or at home will be paid 250% of their hourly wage (time and a half) thru May 18. From May 19 thru May 31, employees will be paid 150%. Beginning June 1, all employees will receive normal pay moving forward.

Watch the complete recording of the NISD Board meeting from Monday, May 18 online at www.navasotaisd.org.