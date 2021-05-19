NISD saving environment, earning money

It was a special night for Navasota Independent School District at the monthly school board meeting Monday, May 17, as they were recognized by Entergy Texas Inc. for taking steps to improve the climate and presented with a check for over $100,000.

Mark Delavan, program manager for Entergy Solutions Energy Efficiency Program, spoke to the school board before presenting the district with a check for $111,921.56. “The Energy Efficiency Program helps you earn money for completing energy efficiency projects,” explained Delavan. The bond projects that were completed in phase one and two renovating your high school, junior high and early education center has earned you over $100,000 in our program. The money is already in your bank account.”

Delavan pointed out some of the energy efficient projects that NISD completed including new HVAC equipment at the high school and junior high as well as new lighting and roofs. He also recognized the new energy efficient lighting at the renovated baseball and softball fields as well as the newly constructed tennis complex.

“The program is based on how much energy the school has saved and we turn those savings into dollars,” said Delavan. According to Delavan, NISD has energy savings of over 400 kilowatts and 1.2 million kilowatt hours. “When you save kilowatts and kilowatt hours you are actually helping the environment. Navasota ISD has reduced over 915 metric tons of carbon which is equivalent to taking 200 cars off the road. That is something that is really impressive – you are earning money for the school district and saving the climate at the same time.”

Delavan stated with more energy efficient projects being completed in phases three through five of the bond projects, the district will earn even more money.

Swearing-in

Two Navasota ISD Board of Trustee members, Jennifer Ramirez (Position 6) and Greg Mock (Position 7) were sworn in for another three-year term.

Both candidates were unopposed and NISD was able to cancel the 2021 May election.

New paint

Several areas at Navasota High School and Navasota Junior High will receive a fresh new coat of paint.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez stated two companies submitted bids for the paint job that are not included in the bond project. Board member Paul Malek asked Gonzalez why only two bids were submitted, and Gonzalez cited a strict timeline for completion may have been the biggest contributing factor.

Gonzalez stated A Brush Above’s proposal was $105,204 while JaCody’s proposal was $369,399 for the projects. It was Gonzalez’s recommendation to the board to accept the bid from A Brush Above which he stated the district used before and were pleased with their work. The board approved the recommendation unanimously.

Assistant Principal Contracts

Navasota ISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick spoke to the board about administrative training for assistant principals. Musick stated the training occurs the first two days when assistant principals are required to return to campus in August which leaves the principals without their assistants for the first two-days.

Furthermore, Musick stated the following days after training are new teacher orientation training days which the assistant principals also attend. Musick said the elementary campus principals in the district are okay with the schedule currently, but the junior high and high school principals would like to bring the assistant principals back five-days earlier, so they are able to work with them ahead of the school year.

NISD Director of Personnel and Administrative Services and Title IX Coordinator Derek Bowman made the recommendation to the board to approve an additional five-days pay to assistant principal contracts at Navasota High School and Navasota Junior High at a total cost of $6,279.24.

The board approved the additional pay unanimously.

The Navasota ISD Board of Trustees hold monthly meetings – which are open to the public – on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.