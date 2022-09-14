NJH students on path to TAMU

There were 28 Navasota Junior High School eighthgrade students selected to participate in Brazos Valley Promise, a program presented by Texas A&M University. Brazos Valley Promise is a 5-year program that offers first generation, low income, actively motivated students the opportunity to pursue a degree from Texas A&M University. When students successfully complete the program and choose to attend TAMU, they will receive a scholarship for tuition.

The program currently has approximately 150 students combined from Navasota, College Station and Bryan ISD’s participating. Students will learn how to be academically and socially prepared for college through one-on-one or small group programming, on campus experiences at TAMU and support preparing for the transition to high school. The first experience the students can look forward to is a tour of TAMU in October.

NJH students in the program are: Britany Fraga, Cameron Burrell, Yosbel Casas, Mariana Corona- Castro, Samyryah Calhoun, Ana Olvera, Jasmine Perez-Villegas, Jace Davila, Chevy Echols, Sofia Garcia, Chloe Hill, Savannah Maxey, Leo Meza, Cristian Mijangos, Angel Pierson, Madizol Rosa, Bianca Turrubiates, Pedro Villanueva-Mendoza, Jackie Salmeron, Terrell Lewis Isaias Gomez, Nehemiah Collins, Emma Ramirez-Tenorio, Madison Junek, Jonathon Baca, Maria Rodriguez, Eva Crutchfi eld and Yasmin Zarate.

