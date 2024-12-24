No more chemo for Christmas

Christmas came early this year for 8–year–old Gabriel Goode who has battled cancer for over 2 years. In addition to Pokémon, Legos, a scooter and Jurassic World toys, Gabriel asked Santa for no more chemo. He finished his final chemotherapy treatment Nov. 25. Becoming a family Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Preston Goode,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!