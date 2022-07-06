NPD awarded grant for medication disposal receptacle

Navasota Police Department was awarded a medication disposal receptacle as part of CVS/Pharmacy’s Medication Disposal for Safer Communities program.

Josh Flum, Senior Vice President of Retail Pharmacy at CVS Caremark stated, “Through this donation program, CVS/Pharmacy and The Partnership at Drugfree. org will now provide our communities with a permanent drug disposal solution at their local police departments.”

Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said prior to Covid, Navasota Police Department participated in the DEA’s Take Back Drug program. However, during Covid, the DEA allowed only a few locations to participate, predominately in the Houston area. “This is a way for citizens to safely dispose of unused/unwanted medicine,” said Mize.

The receptacle is located in the lobby of Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine, and can be accessed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Acceptable medicines for disposal include:

• Prescription medications

• Patches

• Over-the-counter medications

• Vitamins

• Pet medicine

Prohibited items include:

• Needles and sharps

• Liquid medication or lotions

• Thermometers

• Pressurized containers / inhalers

• Illicit drugs