NPD deflates getaways

Navasota Police Department helped deflate getaway attempts of a Jasper man and man from Richmond in two separate incidents.

Montgomery County Assist

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at approximately 1 a.m., Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables were pursuing a Dodge truck on Texas State Highway 249 north into Grimes County. Deputies from Grimes County and Department of Public Safety Troopers joined in the pursuit and requested assistance from NPD for a spike attempt.

Navasota Officers staged on Highway 105 East as the truck traveled west toward Navasota. Spikes were successfully engaged forcing the truck to slow down and stop in the median of Highway 6 northbound, just south of the Highway 90 overpass.

The driver, Dequanduz Blue, 25, of Jasper, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He jumped off the overpass and was taken into custody a short time later. Blue was treated on scene for injuries suffered during the fall then released to Montgomery County Constables.

Waller County Assist On Sunday, Dec. 4, Waller County Law Enforcement requested the assistance of Navasota Police Department and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Waller County was pursuing a custom-painted Dodge Charger on Texas State Highway 6 northbound. NPD and GCSO deployed spikes strips and successfully caused the vehicle to stop in the median of Hwy. 6 near Farm-to-Market Road 2154.

The driver, Rashad Ross, 34, of Richmond, was arrested and released to Waller County Officers.