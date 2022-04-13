NPD Interim Police Chief sworn-in

Navasota Interim Police Chief Michael “Mike” Mize was sworn into office Monday, Apr. 11, before a standing-room only crowd at Navasota City Hall Council Chambers by City of Navasota Municipal Judge Pat Gruner. He was officially pinned by his father, a former officer in Galveston, who is also his hero.

Mize replaces former Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, who in March, announced his intent to Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks, to leave the department and seek employment elsewhere. Myatt served The City both as police chief and assistant city manager. Weeks issued a press release Friday, Apr. 8, announcing a decision was made to remove Myatt from his role as police chief.

“After careful review and consideration, The City has determined that a change in leadership of the Navasota Police Department is appropriate at this time,” the press release stated. According to the press release, Myatt will continue to fulfill designated duties as the fulltime assistant city manager until his departure.

A Texas A&M graduate and a 2006 graduate from Teex Texas Central Police Academy, Mize brings 16 years of experience with Navasota Police Department to his new role. He has gained experience serving in various positions of law enforcement, including Patrol Officer, Investigator, Narcotics Investigator, Lieutenant and Task Force Officer with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Currently, he holds a Master Peace Officer License.

Mize most recently was recognized by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as 2022 First Responder of the Year.

“I am thankful to the community for supporting me through my years of service working for the Navasota Police Department,” said Mize. “I look forward to continuing to strengthen The City, working together as the Police Department to continue to enhance businesses, citizens and the community of Navasota.”

The City will begin a nationwide search for a permanent Chief of Police. In Friday’s press release details of the nationwide search were released: “Once the position has been posted, the City will begin receiving applications and resumes to narrow down the applicant pool to those the City wishes to further consider. Other tools that may be used during the hiring process will include a questionnaire, recorded online interviews, and personality/job fit assessments. During the hiring process, a combination of different interview panels will be assembled such as department directors/ department heads, members of the Navasota PD, residents, business owners, community leaders, and neighboring law enforcement agency chiefs and/ or assistant chiefs.”

Mize will serve in the role until The City appoints a permanent chief. He also stated he will submit his application for consideration as Navasota Chief of Police.