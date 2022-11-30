NPD make a sweet recovery

Navasota Police uncovered a sweet haul, as a traffic-stop Sunday, Nov. 27, uncovered multiple illegal drugs and landed a Kennedale man in jail.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., Navasota Police Officers initiated a traffic stop at the 2200 block of North LaSalle Street. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize stated as officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, they detected the odor of marijuana prompting them to search the vehicle.

Officers uncovered over a pound of marijuana, over 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the form of chocolate bars, paraphernalia and packaging used in distribution.

The passenger, Paul Dunkor, 18, of Kennedale, claimed ownership of the narcotics and was arrested. He was booked into Grimes County Jail charged with Possession of Marijuana (4 oz-5 lbs), a State Jail Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 2 4-400 grams), a Second-Degree Felony.

The driver, Quarnia Hewitt, 19, of Mansfield, was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and released on-scene.