NPD recovers stolen dirt bike

Navasota Police Officers arrested Earnest Cantu, 18, from Navasota after he was discovered riding through town on a stolen dirt bike.

On January 3, just before 8 p.m., Navasota Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 400 East Washington Avenue. The officer observed two dirt bikes on the roadway. As the officer attempted to contact the drivers, the dirt bikes drove away in opposite directions.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said the officer chased one of the suspects who was driving a 2019 Honda dirt bike. The chase ended at the intersection of East Dickson and North Monvil Street.

While investigating, the officer learned the dirt bike was reported stolen out of College Station. Cantu was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony; evading arrest, a 3rd degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Cantu was booked into the Grimes County Jail.