Appraisal notices being sent
NPD recovers stolen vehicles

Matthew Ybarra Senior news reporter
News

 

Navasota Police Department is reminding citizens to lock your vehicles following a spike in recovered stolen vehicles. According to Navaso- ta Police Lieutenant Mike Mize, officers have recovered nine stolen vehicles that were stolen outside vehicle was reportedly Navasota city limits. One stolen in Navasota.

lieve the vehicles were Mize said they be- criminal activity before stolen then used for other locations. “During this being dumped in various COVID-19 crises, crime is increasing, and NPD is asking citizens to keep activity,” explained Mize. an eye out for suspicious “Take your keys, lock your valuables inside your ve- vehicle and don’t leave hicle, that can help prevent or deter vehicle thefts.”

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is urged to call Navasota

Police Department, 936- 825-6410. Crime committed during a state of disaster may have charges enhanced one-degree.

