Eppler earns Futbol championship
NPD searching for missing Navasota woman

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
Posted in:
News

Navasota Police are searching for a 19-year-old female, Sonia Estupiñan, who was last seen Monday, June 6, at approximately 8 a.m., in the 1700 block of Stone Ridge Drive in Navasota.

According to officers, Estupiñan may be on foot and possibly wearing a blue shirt, and black slacks. She is 5-foot-10-inches, 140 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes. Officers stated she may be in the northern part of Navasota. She is believed to be in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information are urged to contact Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410.

