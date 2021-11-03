Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NPD Treats on the Streets COSTUME CONTEST WINNERS

Ages 0-3: 1st Place - Bryson Delatorre (Paletas); 2nd Place - Parker and Terrel Price (little Red Riding Hood); 3rd Place - Marina Miles (Cabbage Patch)

Age 4 - Kindergarten: 1st Place - Hayzel (Pocahintas); 2nd Place - Emilia Maldonado (Alien Abduction); 3rd Place - Benny (hocus Pocus)

1st Grade - 3rd Grade: 1st Place - Jayda Thomas (Flight attendant); 2nd Place - Mitzi Kimich (clown); 3rd Place - Sophia Villasenor (dead monster)

4th Grade - 5th Grade: 1st Place - Gidon Jennings (Steampunk); 2nd Place - Charlotte Anderson (Scooby Doo); 3rd Place - Brody Kimich (God Fairy) Examiner photos by Ashely Bautista and Celeste Anguiano

