Navasota Garden Club presented the October Yard of the Month award to Liz and Stew Campbell for their home at 505 Church Street. The yard is beautifully maintained featuring Blue Texas Sage, Lantana, Mountain Laurel, Daylilies, Autumn Fern and Japanese Boxwood. ...

