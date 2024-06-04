Officers intercept dangerous snacks

Potent snacks, vapes, inhalants and more were discovered during a traffic stop June 2 in Navasota.

Navasota Police pulled over a Nissan SUV near the Texas 6 feeder and Spur 515 intersection for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. The two males in the vehicle were identified as Severo Lugo, 41 of Edinburg, and Michael Barnes, 45 of Hempstead.

Officers said the men appeared nervous during the traffic stop and admitted to possessing marijuana. The vehicle was searched. Officers reportedly located several boxes containing thousands of nicotine vapes, over 1,000 grams of THC gummies, over 135 grams of pastries, several large bottles of nitrous oxide inhalants “whippits,” THC cartridges and other paraphernalia.

Lugo and Barnes were arrested and booked into the Grimes County Jail. They were each charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in penalty grade 2 and possession of abusable aerosol with intent to inhale.