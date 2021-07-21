Officers not meth-ing around

BRYAN – A suspected drug dealer from Singleton, 27-year old Janie Leanne Jones, was arrested during a traffic stop Friday, July 16, in Bryan. Officers initiated a traffic stop on South Officers initiated a traffic stop on South Texas Avenue. They discovered she had an active warrant from Brazos County Sherriff’s ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!