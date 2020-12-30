Oh, Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree

Special to the Examiner

Ever wanted to know how large the Christmas tree in front of Navasota City Hall is and where it came from? Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford shares that answer and more with Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 Radio Personality André Perrard in Grilling Stafford — episode 33. Highlights from Grilling Stafford — Episode 33

Why did the water meter size rate double and the sewer rate double? I never received a larger water meter and my water pressure isn’t any better. “Okay, so that goes back to the previous question when we did a $10 million bond to replace those water mains, sewer mains and streets. Part of the funding for that comes out of the water meter charge. In order to pay for it, you have to have a fee. That’s where that fee comes from. The street part of it comes from the street fee that everyone is paying. The street fee did not increase this year, but we did increase the water and sewer fee. As far as the pressure maybe we need to do some checks and see if there’s anything there. It could be internal pipes for someone’s home as well.”

vaccine be offered to city employees/law enforcement/fire fighters? “Eventually, yes it will be offered. It will be voluntary for whoever wants to take it. I know that there are reports of vaccines coming to Navasota. Brookshire Brothers and Walmart are receiving those. Our staff will be able to get the vaccine if they need to or if they wish to.”

Where did the Christmas tree at City Hall come from? How tall is it? How much did it cost? What will you do with it when it comes down? “So, the tree came from Oregon. We had to order it. We do that every year in order to get a tree that large that will really stand out for our citizens. It is 30-feet tall. Dominique [Lowell] orders the tree every year and he goes through a big process to make sure he gets a really good tree. The tree did cost us $3,500 this year but it’s for our community. It’s for our Christmas tree lighting for the community to join after our lighted Christmas parade. And when it comes down, we recycle it and chip it up into mulch.”

tree ornaments store-bought or are some handmade? If it isn’t being done now, can some organizations contribute handmade ornaments next year? “As of right now all of those ornaments are store-bought ornaments. However, that is actually a very good idea. I would encourage them to give us a call very soon so that we can maybe make some plans.”

How has the response been for the ongoing COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Navasota? “We’ve been doing pretty well in numbers - I think over 300. We do not know where those people are from, but I know the receptionist told me they’re getting phone calls from other surrounding cities that are coming in and testing as well.”

Fireworks tend to be a nuisance in the city limits. With New Year’s approaching will you go over firework ordinances and fines. “Yes, we have two holidays a year when fireworks are sold in Navasota — New Year’s and Independence Day. It seems like people forget every year that fireworks are prohibited within city limits. It is a fire hazard and a nuisance.Anyone that is caught with fireworks in the city could face a citation.”

