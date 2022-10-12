One air-lifted from crash

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a Monday morning crash that resulted in a 19-year-old being air-lifted to a local hospital.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated Oct. 10, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 105 East near County Road 415. The Jeep was partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Jeep, Juliana Garcia, 19 of Conroe, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan in serious but stable condition. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

DPS are still investigating the incident.