One air-lifted in Navasota shooting

By Matthew Ybarra - Managing Editor
matthew.ybarra@navasotaexaminer.com
Posted in:
News

Navasota Police we’re dispatched to the 700 block of West Virginia Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. They located an injured victim. 

A victim in a shooting Saturday night in Navasota has been air-lifted to a local hospital.

Navasota Police we’re dispatched to the 700 block of West Virginia Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. They located an injured victim. The victim was air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information about the shooting are urged to contact Navasota Police, 926-825-6410.

More details will be released as they are available.

