One air-lifted in Navasota shooting

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

A victim in a shooting Saturday night in Navasota has been air-lifted to a local hospital. Navasota Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Virginia Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. They located an injured victim. The victim was air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The name of the victim or extent of injuries have not been released Information about a possible suspect have not been released. Anyone with information about the shooting are urged to contact Navasota Police, 926-825-6410 or call Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000. Tips can be made anonymously, and a reward may be awarded for the arrest of the suspect.

More details will be released as they are available.