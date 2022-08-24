One air-lifted, six injured in rollover

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

A single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Navasota injured six people, including a juvenile that was air-lifted from the scene.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said on Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., Navasota Police and fire departments responded to the Texas State Highway 6 southbound median, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 3090 and north of Highway 105 West.

When first responders arrived, they determined there were six people injured. A juvenile victim was air-lifted to a hospital in Houston, while four individuals were transported to College Station hospitals via ambulance. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Mize said none of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.

Mize said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.