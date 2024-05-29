One chapter complete, new chapter begins

Grimes County graduates are embarking on new journeys in life successfully completing their high school careers. Anderson–Shiro CISD seniors graduated May 23 and Navasota and Iola High School graduated May 24. Richards High School is hosting graduation May 31. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!