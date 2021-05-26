Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
One killed in downtown collision

Matthew Ybarra Senior News Reporter
news@navasotaexminer.com
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Examiner photo by Ana Cosino: A 25-year-old Washington County woman, Jillian Book, lost her life in a head-on-collision Monday afternoon, May 24, in downtown Navasota. Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra

A head-on-collision in downtown Navasota Monday afternoon, May 24, claimed the life of 25-year-old Jillian Book.

At approximately 1:27 p.m. Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt stated a Nissan passenger car driven by Book was travelling east on the 100 block of Washington Avenue and drifted into the westbound lane colliding head-on with a Ford F-250 pickup driven by Steve Austin, 59, of Navasota.

Austin was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Book was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Mark Laughlin.

A witness at the scene stated the Nissan passed them to the left at a high-rate of speed just before the railroad crossing at Railroad Street before crashing into the Ford F-250.

Myatt stated the crash is still under investigation. Both lanes remained closed from Railroad Street to Farquhar Street for several hours.

