One killed in head-on crash

A Thursday night crash killed one and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the preliminary investigation indicates around 11:05 p.m. April 6, a 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling northwest on Texas 249 near FM 1748 between Navasota and Stoneham. A 2014 Mercedes-Benz passenger car traveling southeast on TX249 attempted to pass a large truck “when unsafe and struck the Toyota head-on.”

The driver of the Toyota, Agustina Sanchez, 22 of Spring, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, Justin Taylor, 19 of Spring, was transported to Memorial Hermann – The Woodlands Medical Center in serious condition.

DPS is investigating the crash. Additional information is not available at this time.