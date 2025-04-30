One killed, multiple injured in Texas 105 crash

A three–vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Texas 105 killed a Bryan woman and sent multiple people to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary crash investigation indicates around 5:51 a.m., April 30, a Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on Texas 105. A Ford Ranger was stopped at the stop sign on FM 362 and failed to yield the right–of–way and was struck by the Expedition. Ruiz said the Expedition continued into the westbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet pickup.

The back seat passenger in the Expedition, Patricia Taylor, 76 of Bryan, was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace, Mark Laughlin. The driver was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan and the front seat passenger was transported to Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Both sustained suspected incapacitating injuries.

Ruiz said the driver of the Ford Ranger and the driver of the Chevrolet truck were both transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan with suspected incapacitating injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.